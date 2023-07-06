Fire crews extinguished a car fire that a caller said was caused by fireworks outside the Kelso Safeway Tuesday evening.

No one was injured, and the vehicle's owner has yet to be identified.

Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue firefighter Nick Hansen said crews responded to the scene at the Three Rivers Mall complex at about 6:23 p.m. on the Fourth of July and the blaze was knocked down a few minutes later.

A call came in saying a grass fire caused by fireworks led to the vehicle bursting into flames, according to Cowlitz 2 spokesperson Bryan Ditterick. Those using fireworks at the time of the incident fled the scene, he said.

The blaze was not near the Safeway gas station nor the onsite pop-up fireworks shop, said Hanson.

Ditterick said the cause of the fire is under investigation.

A chief officer, an engine company, a brush engine, and a ladder truck from Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue were on the call.

Kelso Police Department spokesperson Capt. Rich Fletcher said his department is not investigating the incident for arson.

Ditterick said Cowlitz 2 received 42 emergency calls from 8 a.m. Tuesday, the Fourth of July, to 8 a.m. the next day and early estimates show crews responded to nearly all of them. He said the agency's three departments typically respond to an average range of 12 to sometimes up to 25 calls, and higher responses are seen on holidays and weather events like snow storms.

The Longview Fire Department previously reported their crews responded to 13 fireworks-related fires on and around the Fourth of July.

"This was a busy day for responders," Ditterick said.