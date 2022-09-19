UPDATE: 1 dead, 3 taken to hospital after rollover on Industrial Way on Monday

A 26-year-old Longview woman was killed and her passenger was taken to the hospital along with two children, after a rollover crash Monday morning on Industrial Way.

At 8:30 a.m. Longview fire, police and Cowlitz County sheriff's deputies responded to reports of an SUV that rolled several times and landed upside down in the drainage slough along Industrial Way near 26th Avenue, according to a news release.

Bystanders rescued a newborn and 5-year-old from the vehicle and an adult "exited the vehicle by unknown means." Ryson Nicholson, 19, of Longview and the 5-year-old girl were taken to PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center with undisclosed injuries. The newborn was taken to Oregon Health and Sciences University as a precautionary measure, according to the Washington State Patrol.

Law enforcement officers used a police vehicle's winch to roll the SUV over so firefighters could free the trapped driver. At 8:37 a.m., firefighters reported the driver, later identified as Celeste Williams, was dead.

The Washington State Patrol is investigating the cause of the accident.