U.S. Highway 30 near Clatskanie remains closed during daytime

CLATSKANIE — Officials briefly opened U.S. Highway 30 Sunday night, west of Clatskanie, after a landslide blocked lanes near milepost 74 last week.
The Oregon Department of Transportation reports crews need to work in the daylight, so the road will be closed from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily this week. There is still no estimated time to reopen the road during the day or to reopen more than one lane, the department reports.
Officials suggest people drive slowly through the area and expect delays. They suggest U.S. 26 to travel between Portland and the coast.
A landslide on Nov. 29 caused a road closure U.S. Highway 30, west of Clatskanie.
Oregon Department of Transportation spokesperson David House said, “most certainly,” recent rainfall and high winds possibly triggered the landslide, causing debris made of earth and tree limbs to fall on the road.