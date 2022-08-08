Two men missing after swimming in Columbia River west of Cathlamet Saturday

SKAMOKAWA — As of Monday afternoon, search teams had not found two swimmers who went missing Saturday from Vista Park west of Cathlamet, according to the Wahkiakum County Sheriff’s Office.

Just after noon on Saturday, a camper reported three men had been swimming in the Columbia River and were out of sight, according to the sheriff’s office. A civilian pulled one man, who was alive, to shore.

The sheriff’s office, Cathlamet Ambulance, Skamokawa Aid and Wahkiakum Search and Rescue, Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife, Washington State Patrol and participants from a sailboat race in the area responded to search for the missing swimmers. The U.S. Coast Guard also joined but called off the search as of Monday, according to the sheriff’s office. Family members were still searching in the area Monday afternoon.

The men, in their mid-20s and from Guatemala, had been camping in the park, according to the sheriff’s office.