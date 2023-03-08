A traffic collision on Ocean Beach Highway in Longview injured two drivers and killed an elderly passenger Monday afternoon.

According to Washington State Patrol, the crash occurred around 3:18 p.m. when David L. Florek, 35, of Kelso, driving a blue Ford F150 truck, was struck head on by a sedan heading the opposite direction near milepost 53.

The sedan, a 2016 gray Honda, was operated by 20-year-old Chase T. Heagy of Cathlamet. He and his passenger Terry L. Heagy, 70, of Cathlamet were traveling westbound on Ocean Beach Highway when the Honda reportedly crossed the center dividing line striking Florek's Ford truck, later resting in a ditch by the highway.

Both drivers and the passenger were wearing seat belts and sent to St. John's Medical Center for treatment. Terry Heagy died at the hospital, troopers report.

The traffic crash is under investigation by the Washington State Patrol, and authorities state alcohol or drugs may have played a part in the collision.

The press release doesn't state whether Chase Heagy and Terry Heagy are related. State patrol said they will notify Terry Heagy's next of kin.

The Ford and the Honda were both towed from the scene and had "reportable damage."