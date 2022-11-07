Two dogs die in Longview house fire Friday, as Red Cross reports local home fires are up this year

Two dogs are dead after a fire ripped through a home in the Highlands neighborhood of Longview Friday afternoon.

At roughly 2 p.m., personnel from the Longview Fire Department and Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue responded to a structure fire located on the 200 block of 25th Avenue.

Longview Fire Battalion Chief Jeff Thompson said a neighbor called in the fire after witnessing flames spewing from the house's kitchen area. Three fire engine companies, one ladder company and one battalion chief were called to the scene.

Thompson describes seeing smoke jettisoning from the home's attic as firefighters smothered the blaze and rescued two dogs.

According to the press release, firefighters attempted to resuscitate the dogs, but unfortunately, the inferno was too much for the pets, and the dogs died.

The house sustained "moderate damage," and the sole resident, who was not home during the fire, was instructed not to re-enter the residence until repairs were made.

The fire remains under investigation, and the occupant found other living arrangements, the Longview fire department says.

The local blaze coincides with the American Red Cross' campaign asking the public to test their smoke detectors in order to save lives.

The Red Cross Cascades Region, which covers Oregon and Southwest Washington, reports local volunteers have responded to 671 house fires over the last year, which is a 10% increase. Since 2014 the organization says they have helped to make "more than 1 million homes safer — including nearly 13,000 in the Cascades Region" by educating people about home fire safety.

Dawn Johnson, interim communications director for the Red Cross Cascades Region, said working smoke alarms save lives.

“Home fires claim more lives in a typical year than all natural disasters combined, but working smoke alarms can cut the risk of dying in a home fire by half," he said in a press release. "The sooner an alarm alerts you to a fire, the sooner you can get out."