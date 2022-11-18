Two-car crash outside of Safeway Thursday night sends elderly driver to the hospital

One woman was sent to the hospital Thursday night after a two-car crash involving a sedan and truck outside the Safeway gas station off 15th Avenue. No fatalities have been reported, police said.

The crash occurred sometime before 6:15 p.m. near the intersection of 15th Avenue and Olympia Way, just outside the traffic circle in downtown Longview.

Both Longview police and fire were at the scene.

Police say the four-door sedan was traveling south on Olympia when the driver tried to make a right on to 15th Avenue. The vehicle dodged the first oncoming car, but a silver Chevrolet pick-up truck, heading north on 15th Avenue, jackknifed into the sedan, leaving the left side of the sedan significantly damaged.

An officer at the scene told The Daily News that the driver of the sedan "is at fault" for the crash and there is no suspicion that drugs or alcohol played a part in the collision. The officer went on to say the driver was an elderly woman, who’s “inattention” played a role in the crash.

Paramedics transported the elderly driver to a nearby hospital after complaining about head pain. The driver of the truck was not transported to the hospital, nor did the driver receive medical attention at the scene.