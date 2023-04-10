RIDGEFIELD — Authorities are investigating a suspicious vehicle that was abandoned by the occupants after crashing into a utility box early Monday morning.

According to the Clark County Sheriff's Office, the incident occurred sometime before 12:30 a.m., near Northeast 15th Avenue and Northeast 179th Street in Ridgefield. After receiving a report, deputies came upon a deserted Ford F-150 truck.

The now deserted truck reportedly drove through a ditch and crossed a field before crashing into a large utility box, crossed Northeast 15th Avenue, and finally smashing into a fence.

Clark County Sheriff's Office said they found no evidence an injury occurred. Still, the damaged utility box caused a loss of power to traffic control devices at Northeast 15th Avenue and Northeast 179th Street and forced the use of a temporary stop sign for travelers.

