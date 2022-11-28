Traffic accident blocks U.S. Route 30 in Oregon early Monday

COLUMBIA COUNTY — A traffic accident on U.S. Route 30 between Rainier and Clatskanie caused the busy highway to be closed for hours Monday morning.

The crash was first reported before 8:30 a.m. by the Oregon Department of Transportation, which asked travelers to use another route or delay their trip until road conditions improved.

Two hours after the first announcement, the Oregon Department of Transportation issued another alert at 11:30 a.m., informing drivers that the highway was reopened but asking them to use caution.

A Department of Transportation representative could not be immediately reached to discuss the crash.