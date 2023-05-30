Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

A vehicle crashed into the guardrails on state Route 411 in Kelso Tuesday morning, causing traffic disruption, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.

The department took to Twitter to announce, just before 9:30 a.m., that a collision occurred near Milepost 3 after Alpha Drive in Kelso.

At the scene, a large tractor-trailer was on the side of the road, just past a mangled guardrail.

Crews were seen directing traffic on the two-lane highway.

The accident was declared cleared at 11:17 a.m., and the agency did not report any injuries or deaths associated with the matter.