Thursday morning fire damages downtown Castle Rock building

Fire truck

CASTLE ROCK — A Thursday morning fire damaged the roof of a downtown Castle Rock building but didn't spread into nearby apartments or businesses. 

At about 6:50 a.m., Cowlitz County Fire District 6 responded to reports of a possible commercial fire near the Pastime Tavern at 127 Front Ave. NW. Crews found black smoke coming from the roof of the building between the tavern and Vault Books and Brew. 

A bystander evacuated the apartments above Vault Books and Brew, according to the fire district. 

Crews found a small fire on the roof deck extending into the roof. Fire Chief Bill LeMonds said investigators haven't determined how the fire started, but it spread very little into the building which the Castle Rock Blooms team uses for storage. 

The Daily News, Longview, Wash.

