A 15-year-old drowned in the Cowlitz River Saturday evening while attempting to swim across the waterway, authorities report.

Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office says in a press release that Zander Medina, 15, of Longview, "disappeared under the surface" after he attempted to swim across the Cowlitz River with two other youths in the Lexington area.

The incident occurred on Saturday, when at 6:15 p.m. authorities received a report that a 15-year-old was having difficulty swimming in the river. Deputies from the Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office and the Cowlitz County Diver Team were sent to the location to assist, according to the sheriff's office press release.

According to the press release, the three youth cut their swim short and turned back after realizing how strong the Cowlitz River currents were once reaching the midpoint of the waterway.

Two of the swimmers struggled to reach the shore, and a bystander jumped into the water to help, but could only help one of the swimmers as Medina went missing under the water.

Two divers from the Cowlitz County Dive Team retrieved the teenager's body.

The Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office says they deployed a boat as did the Cowlitz County Dive Team.