Semitruck topples after crash on I-5 on-ramp in Kelso, blocks traffic

A traffic collision involving a semitruck caused gridlock on Interstate 5 in Kelso Tuesday morning and the road was still blocked as of 2:30 p.m.

The Washington State Department of Transportation tweeted about the crash at 10:37 a.m., and law enforcement were spotted at the scene near exit 36.

The government agency advised the public to expect delays as the semitruck had toppled on its side, which blocked traffic on the onramp from state Route 432 to Northbound I-5.

WSDOT video footage from the scene shows the semi was still on its side as of 2:30 p.m. and the onramp was closed.

A detour has been created, and drivers are asked to use the state Route 432 roundabout at Kelso Drive to enter northbound I-5.

Officials have yet to provide information on the medical status of the travelers involved in the crash.

A spokesperson for WSDOT said the semitruck was hauling "heavy rolls of paper" at the time of the crash.