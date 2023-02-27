CASTLE ROCK — A fire broke out at a restaurant in Castle Rock Saturday, causing an estimated loss of a million dollars' worth of damage.

According to the Cowlitz County Fire District Six Facebook page, the fire occurred at Peper's 49er Restaurant at 916 Walsh Ave. NE.

The post notes that fire crews arrived at the scene sometime after midnight and dealt with "heavy smoke and flames coming from the back kitchen area."

Personnel from Cowlitz County Fire District 3, and Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue responded to the scene to provide additional support.

The post states that the cause of the fire is under investigation and that no one was injured due to the blaze.

Peper's 49er's Facebook page shared an image of the fire with a comment that read, "We are heartbroken." The restaurant's website states the business is closed due to the fire.