Crews from Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue responded to an explosion Monday morning at a mobile home park in Kelso that left one elderly man injured.

Firefighters responded to Brook Hollow Park, an RV park located in the 2500 block of Allen Street in Kelso, at 8:30 a.m. after a report that a vehicle "blew up without flames," said Lieutenant Incident Commander Darryl Arrera.

Once at the scene, fire crews reported an "obvious explosion" and "heavy fire" in the back of a 19-foot motor home, according to a press release.

A 74-year-old man was injured due to the explosion and transported by ambulance to PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center for "non-life-threatening injuries."

According to the press release, fire crews extinguished the blaze in 16 minutes and concluded the motor home was a "total loss."

The cause of the fire is under investigation.