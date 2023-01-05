Rose Valley Road reopens after fallen trees cleared

Rose Valley Road is clear after Cowlitz County Public Works crews removed fallen trees that were blocking traffic.
The fallen debris blocked a "narrow section" of Rose Valley Road near milepost 12.5, the department announced around 10 a.m. Thursday.
By 2 p.m., the road was reopened.
The Daily News, Longview, Wash.
