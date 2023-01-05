 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Rose Valley Road reopens after fallen trees cleared

Rose Valley Road blocking passage

Fallen trees block passage on Rose Valley Road on Thursday. 

 Cowlitz County Department of Public Works, Contributed

Rose Valley Road is clear after Cowlitz County Public Works crews removed fallen trees that were blocking traffic. 

The fallen debris blocked a "narrow section" of Rose Valley Road near milepost 12.5, the department announced around 10 a.m. Thursday. 

By 2 p.m., the road was reopened. 

The Daily News, Longview, Wash.

