Rockslide reported on Ocean Beach Highway in Cathlamet

CATHLAMET — A rockslide on the westbound lanes of state Route 4, or Ocean Beach Highway, caused traffic congestion Tuesday night, the Washington State Department of Transportation announced via their Twitter page.
The incident was reported around 6 p.m. near milepost 46 around County Line Park in Cathlamet. Officials say westbound lanes are blocked until further notice.
Matthew Esnayra
Reporter
