Pullen Creek Fire in Toutle contained

Pullen Creek Fire

A wildfire burns on Spirit Lake Memorial Highway near Toutle earlier this month. Officials say the fire is now contained. 

 Andy Zahn, for The Daily News

TOUTLE — According to the Washington State Department of Natural Resources, the Pullen Creek Fire, located in the unincorporated community of Toutle, is 100% contained.

Localized research by DNR will help Washington scientists understand how much rain it takes to cause debris to flow after an area was burned by wildfires.

The wildfire is currently listed as being on patrol status by the Department of Natural Resources, meaning personnel are checking on the blaze. Still, no firefighter units are attempting to extinguish the flames, which scorched 25 acres of forest land near the Spirit Lake Memorial Highway.

Little is known about what caused the wildfire, but the blaze has been raging for about a week, as stated by the Fire Weather & Avalanche Center.

The blaze started at 4:52 p.m., Nov. 18 and the Washington Department of Natural Resources will continue to monitor the fire's movement.

