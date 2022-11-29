Pullen Creek Fire in Toutle contained

TOUTLE — According to the Washington State Department of Natural Resources, the Pullen Creek Fire, located in the unincorporated community of Toutle, is 100% contained.

The wildfire is currently listed as being on patrol status by the Department of Natural Resources, meaning personnel are checking on the blaze. Still, no firefighter units are attempting to extinguish the flames, which scorched 25 acres of forest land near the Spirit Lake Memorial Highway.

Little is known about what caused the wildfire, but the blaze has been raging for about a week, as stated by the Fire Weather & Avalanche Center.

The blaze started at 4:52 p.m., Nov. 18 and the Washington Department of Natural Resources will continue to monitor the fire's movement.