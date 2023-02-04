About 3,000 Cowlitz County residents lost electricity Friday for hours after strong winds caused tree limbs to hit a transmission line, according to Cowlitz Public Utility District spokesperson Brent Arnold.
The outage started at 10:03 a.m. in the unincorporated community of Rose Valley. Power was restored at 2:08 p.m.
Overall, six circuits were affected, and Arnold told The Daily News that crews worked quickly in restoring power.
At 11:26 a.m., the Cowlitz Public Utility District notified the public of the outage on their Facebook page.