Longview police responded to a two-car crash outside PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center's Emergency Room near the intersection of 15th Avenue and Douglas Street Monday afternoon.

Sgt. Tim Watson of the Longview Police Department said the 24-year-old driver of the Dodge Durango was cited for failing to stop after he ran the red light and collided into the rear of a blue Jeep Cherokee driven by a 75-year-old man sometime before 12:16 p.m.

Police arrived at the scene at 12:17 p.m., and neither officer reported that an injury occurred.

Onlooker Jesse Kintz, an owner of a Longview-area tow trucking service, said he was visiting a hospitalized family member at the time of the crash and while exiting the hospital, he heard the collision, prompting him to run to his truck which is equipped with a trauma bag.

Kintz said the late-model bronze Dodge Durango struck the blue Jeep Cherokee from behind, causing damage to both. A tow truck was at the scene, but it's unknown if any of the vehicles involved were towed away or deemed inoperable.

The Jeep sustained damage to the rear bumper, trunk door and rear right brake light.

The right headlight of the Durango was destroyed and caved in, plus there was visible damage to the bumper and hood of the vehicle.