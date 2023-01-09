Over 3,000 without power across Cowlitz County

Over 3,000 customers are without electricity across Cowlitz County as high winds caused multiple power outages, Cowlitz Public Utility District announced Monday morning.

The power outages span across the county, with nearly 970 customers within the Kelso-Longview area without power. A sizable 1,051 customers near Kalama are currently dealing with the morning cold without any electricity, according to a power outage map from Cowlitz Public Utility District 1.

More than 300 Woodland residents are also dealing with power outages.

Alice Dietz, spokesperson for Cowlitz Public Utility District 1, told The Daily News that crews have been dispatched to the 11 separate outages and the estimated restoration time is 6 p.m., but some areas could be restored sooner.

Lower Rose Valley Road near Kelso is also closed reportedly due to damaged overhead power lines blocking the road, according to Cowlitz County Public Works. The department recommends using Fish Pond Road as a bypass until repairs are made.

The National Weather Service forecasts south and southeast winds from 8 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph, throughout Monday in Cowlitz County.