 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story editor's pick

Over 3,000 without power across Cowlitz County

  • 0
Lineman

An unnamed lineman. 

 Photo by Антон Дмитриев on Unsplash, Contributed

Over 3,000 customers are without electricity across Cowlitz County as high winds caused multiple power outages, Cowlitz Public Utility District announced Monday morning.

FOX 13 Meteorologist Brian MacMillan has a look at what to expect for January weather.

The power outages span across the county, with nearly 970 customers within the Kelso-Longview area without power. A sizable 1,051 customers near Kalama are currently dealing with the morning cold without any electricity, according to a power outage map from Cowlitz Public Utility District 1.

More than 300 Woodland residents are also dealing with power outages.

People are also reading…

Alice Dietz, spokesperson for Cowlitz Public Utility District 1, told The Daily News that crews have been dispatched to the 11 separate outages and the estimated restoration time is 6 p.m., but some areas could be restored sooner. 

Lower Rose Valley Road near Kelso is also closed reportedly due to damaged overhead power lines blocking the road, according to Cowlitz County Public Works. The department recommends using Fish Pond Road as a bypass until repairs are made.

The National Weather Service forecasts south and southeast winds from 8 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph, throughout Monday in Cowlitz County. 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Archeologists believe they have just discovered the first human writings ever produced

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News