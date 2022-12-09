Oregon officials briefly open Highway 30 Friday, plan to open one lane 24/7 by Sunday

CLATSKANIE — Officials report at least one lane of U.S. Highway 30 will remain open 24/7 starting Sunday, more than a week after a landslide and a traffic accident involving a semitruck blocked access to both sides of the highway near Clatskanie.

The Oregon Department of Transportation reports one lane with flaggers between Clatskanie and the coastal town of Astoria opened early Friday, but was scheduled to close during the day on Saturday and Sunday for additional work. When the road reopens Sunday evening, officials say one lane will remain open 24/7.

The transportation agency said crews plan to continue rock scaling from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, which would require closure of the highway that connects Portland to the eastern part of the state.

More than a week has passed since a landslide blocked all lanes near milepost 74 on Nov. 29, in which a semitruck attempted to drive around the rubble only to be slammed by more debris and contribute to the gridlock.

Oregon Department of Transportation spokesperson David House told The Daily News that poor weather conditions likely caused the landslide, which caused the proceeding traffic jam.

The semitruck driver didn't sustain any injuries and was able to walk away from the crash under his own power, The Oregon State Police told The Daily News.