One person injured Monday morning in Longview house fire

An early morning structure fire Monday on the outskirts of Longview left one person mildly injured.

Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue received an emergency call at 5:37 a.m., but Longview Fire Department had already dispatched their own crew to the structure fire located at a house in the 100 block of Pioneer Mount Solo Cemetery Road due to a "smoke complaint," said Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue's Lt. Kurt Stich.

The house is located across the street from the Mount Solo Cemetery and the cause of the blaze is unknown.

Stich said one person sustained an injury, but it wasn't due to the fire. He said the victim hit their head, causing a "little laceration" during the initial excitement of the emergency.

At the start, there was conflicting information on the location of the fire. The first caller told dispatch they witnessed smoke and flames located in a pasture, which would be in Longview fire's jurisdiction. However, a second caller from within the house informed dispatch that the house was on fire and the flames were centralized in the kitchen.

Longview fire extinguished the blaze before Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue arrived, but they would later take over at the scene, said Stich.