Authorities are investigating the cause of a fire that killed one person inside a burning motorhome early Wednesday morning in Longview.

Longview fire crews and police responded to the 1000 block of California Way at roughly 6:27 a.m., after receiving an initial report of "explosions and heavy smoke," according to a Longview Fire Department press release. Firefighters reported seeing the smoke from their fire station.

The motorhome was engulfed in flames when they arrived, but crews put out the blaze quickly, the news release states. A search of the motorhome discovered one victim "who had succumbed to fire conditions," the release states.

No other injuries or deaths were reported. The department did not release any identifying information about the victim, including sex.

Battalion Chief Matt Amos said the vehicle did not have working smoke alarms.

"It’s that time of year we are getting our recreational vehicles prepared for summer travel," he said in the news release, "and it is important to check those living spaces for working smoke alarms."

Both the Longview fire and police departments are investigating the cause of the fire.