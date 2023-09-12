Tips to prevent cooking-related fires

• Don’t use the stove top if you are tired.

• Stay in the kitchen while you are frying, boiling, grilling, or broiling food. Turn off the stove top if you leave the kitchen even for a short period.

• Keep anything that can catch fire – oven mitts, wooden utensils, towels – away from the stove top.

Source: Longview Fire Marshal Jon Dunaway.