A person is dead after an apparent kitchen fire Tuesday morning in West Longview.
The Longview Fire Department reports crews were alerted of the fire at about 4:10 a.m. and dispatched to a home in the 2200 block of 48th Avenue, east of Roy Morse Park.
When crews arrived about six minutes later, the press release states firefighters saw heavy smoke and flames coming from the back of the home. Crews found one person dead inside, while another suffered burns and was transported to the hospital.
The identities of the victims are being withheld pending notification of the families, Longview Fire Department reports.
The cause of the fire is still being investigated, but early evidence shows the blaze started in the kitchen, where Longview Fire Marshal Jon Dunaway said is a common location for fires.
"Cooking continues to be the leading cause of reported home fires and home fire injuries and is the second leading cause of home fire deaths in the United States," he said in a statement.
At the height of the blaze, 18 firefighters and six apparatuses were assigned to the fire, including those from Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue.