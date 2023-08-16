Authorities say an elderly driver operating a three-wheel motorcycle died Tuesday afternoon in a single-vehicle crash near Interstate 5 and Dick Hannah Toyota in Kelso.

According to the Washington State Patrol, before 4:26 p.m., Ernest M. Smart, 81, of Olympia, was driving westbound on State Route 432 from Kelso Drive, which is east of I-5, in a black Can-Am Spyder.

Smart's Can-Am Spyder left the roadway, drove up an embankment, and struck a guardrail. Smart died at the scene, per the release.

The Spyder ultimately came to a stop on the right shoulder of State Route 432.

The crash is currently under investigation, as it is unknown if alcohol played a role, states the press release.