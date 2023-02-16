A fire earlier this month at the site of the former Reynolds Metals Company caused people on social media to speculate whether a strong odor was emanating from the blaze.

Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue Adm. Travis McWain told The Daily News that no chemical or hazardous material was associated with the fire and that the incident was "nothing out of the ordinary."

Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue crews responded to the conveyor belt fire on Feb. 4 in the 4000 block of Industrial Way, the once-proposed site of the coal exporter Millennium Bulk Terminals and former site of Reynolds Metals. No injuries were reported.

McWain believes the odor speculation is related to the Feb. 3 derailment of a freight train loaded with hazardous chemicals in Ohio, which caused nearby residents to evacuate.

Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue Lt. Erik Dearth said crews were dispatched at 5:31 p.m. to the site located along the Columbia River.

Dearth said no civilians nor firefighters sustained any injuries due to the blaze. According to Dearth, McWain was the incident commander.

The station sent three Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue engines, Longview Fire Department sent two vehicles in support, and two fire chief vehicles were utilized in response to the fire.

Longview Fire Department's Matthew Amos said they sent a ladder truck and battalion chief to the blaze for support.