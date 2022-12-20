ODOT: US Highway 30 to remain one lane through holidays

CLATSKANIE — One single lane remains open on U.S. Highway 30 between Astoria and Clatskanie in Oregon, weeks after a landslide thwarted drivers post-Thanksgiving plans, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation.

ODOT is advising drivers to figure out which route to consider and take extra time as ongoing repairs continue on U.S Highway 30 after a landslide occurred following poor weather conditions, causing a mass piece of earth to slide and fall onto the road below.

“This was a large landslide compared to other landslides that we get in the coast range,” ODOT District 1 Maintenance Manager Mark Buffington said. “The rock was definitely larger than what we are used to. We usually just get mud and trees.”

The natural event was made worse after a semitruck driver attempted to maneuver around the newly formed pile of dirt but ended up being slammed with more falling debris. The Oregon State police told The Daily News that the semitruck driver did not sustain any injuries.

U.S. Highway 30 is a part of the United States numbered highway system that could take travelers from the coastal town of Astoria, to Atlantic City, New Jersey.

ODOT is asking travelers to slow down near the affected portion of the highway and expect delays of up to 20 minutes.

At this time, there is no date when they can reopen further lanes due to the amount of debris that needs to be cleared from both the bluff and at the highway level, said ODOT.

David House, a spokesperson for ODOT, said he expects the highway to operate with only one lane throughout the holiday season as multiple crews continue to extract loose rock off the cliff above the highway.

House also said additional safety features would be added to the highway in the future.