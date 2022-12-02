 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
No time frame to reopen US Highway 30 west of Clatskanie

Road closed
00luvicecream from Pixabay, Contributed

CLATSKANIE — Officials have no estimated timeframe for when U.S. Highway 30, west of Clatskanie, will reopen after a landslide blocked lanes near milepost 74 on Tuesday night. 

The road about 20 miles east of Astoria will remain closed until repairs can made to the roadway and until at least one lane can be opened, the Oregon Department of Transportation announced Thursday. 

ODT reports a landslide caused a road closure on U.S. Highway 30 just west of the rural town of Clatskanie and roughly 20 miles east of Astoria. The landslide affected all lanes near milepost 74.

A home in Bellevue is one of two homes ruined because of landslides in January 2022. 

ODOT first noticed the landslide at 10:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Oregon Department of Transportation spokesperson David House stated, “most certainly,” recent rainfall and high winds possibly triggered the landslide, causing debris made of earth and tree limbs to fall on the road.

People are also reading…

The Oregon Department of Transportation advises drivers to use alternative routes such as U.S. Route 26 or Oregon state Routes 47 and 202.

