No time frame to reopen US Highway 30 west of Clatskanie

CLATSKANIE — Officials have no estimated timeframe for when U.S. Highway 30, west of Clatskanie, will reopen after a landslide blocked lanes near milepost 74 on Tuesday night.

The road about 20 miles east of Astoria will remain closed until repairs can made to the roadway and until at least one lane can be opened, the Oregon Department of Transportation announced Thursday.

ODOT first noticed the landslide at 10:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Oregon Department of Transportation spokesperson David House stated, “most certainly,” recent rainfall and high winds possibly triggered the landslide, causing debris made of earth and tree limbs to fall on the road.

The Oregon Department of Transportation advises drivers to use alternative routes such as U.S. Route 26 or Oregon state Routes 47 and 202.