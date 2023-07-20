Crews are on day three of battling a fire now comprised of smoldering wood chip piles at a paper mill off Industrial Way in Longview.

Longview Fire Department and Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue crews spent another night Wednesday working to extinguish the contained fire at Nippon Dynawave Packaging at 1701 Industrial Way near the entrance on the Longview side of the Lewis and Clark Bridge at Oregon and Industrial ways.

Longview Fire Marshal Jon Dunaway said helicopters from the company Columbia Helicopters have been dumping 2,500-gallon water on the site since Wednesday. He said Nippon hired contractors who are on the ground, leading the charge with water tenders and bulldozers, the latter of which are being used to pull chip piles apart to throw water.

The fire is centered around eight large wood chip piles, in which a long, now-fire-damaged conveyor runs through, Dunaway said.

Cowlitz 2 is investigating the cause of the fire that was first reported at about 6:40 p.m. Tuesday.

A Cowlitz County Fire District 3 firefighter out of Toutle showed signs of heat stress during the first few hours of fighting the blaze Tuesday, Dunaway said. The first responder was treated at an ambulance on site, transferred to PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center and released.

No one else has been injured.

Dunaway said because fire conditions continuously change, the number of emergency crews at the scene will fluctuate.