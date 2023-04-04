The Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue announced Tuesday morning the selection of Scott Goldstein as the department's new fire chief.

Goldstein, currently employed as the chief of Montgomery County Fire & Rescue Service in Gaithersburg, Maryland, has 32 years of experience in fire service and will start his new gig on July 17.

Goldstein's selection comes months after former chief Scott Neves left the position late last year. Until Goldstein's arrival, James Graham, who has served as interim fire chief since Neves stepped down, will remain at the helm.

"I am honored by the great opportunity that the Board of Commissioners has given me to lead the team of the outstanding women and men of Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue," Goldstein said in a press release.

The Board of Commissioners for Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue held a meet-and-greet on March 20 and held formal interviews on March 21. Goldstein's employment contract will be formally approved during a Board of Commissioners meeting on April 12.

Goldstein beat out four candidates, which included Jerry Cole, Columbia River Fire & Rescue battalion chief and Rainier mayor.

According to the press release, Goldstein is leaving behind a position where he had to oversee 37 fire stations in Maryland.

"Although I'm retiring from a great organization, I have many more years of public service to give to our residents and am excited to be able to serve Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue and continue its history of great service to the community," he said in the press release.

Board Chairman Jeff Cameron said in the release that Goldstein previously worked with paid and volunteers firefighters and is familiar with the challenges that come with providing emergency services.

"Scott's philosophy supports the district's long history of cost containment for our taxpayers and our high level of customer service to our citizens," he said. "I expect a smooth and fairly seamless transition."