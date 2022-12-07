Neves resigns as Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue chief after almost three years

Scott Neves has resigned from the position of Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue chief after almost three years with the department, and the district is aiming to hire a permanent replacement by early 2023.

The decision was finalized at the district’s Nov. 23 board meeting and Battalion Chief James Graham is serving as interim chief.

Neves told The Daily News he was ready to retire.

Jeff Cameron, board chairman, said the board “initiated the conversation” about Neves’ employment and the organization’s strategic plan “that wasn’t proceeding as we wished.” Cameron said Neves then expressed, “he would like to resign and do other things.”

He said Neves’ departure will likely come with less stress.

“He can retire from [our] retirement system,” he said, “and if he wants to work, he could find something a little bit less stressful than leading our organization.”

The Organizational Action Plan, published in June 2022, lists the district’s goals, like improving fire and medical responses. Cameron didn’t say which priorities were in question.

Cameron said the board is hopeful a new fire chief for the department that serves about 34,000 people will be hired within four months.

Cameron said Neves decided to leave soon after the passage of the department’s much-needed tax levy. In the November general election, voters approved a levy for additional equipment and staff amid department-reported rising emergency calls.

Neves made a lateral career move from being Castle Rock’s police chief to the fire chief of Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue in early 2021.

While at Castle Rock, Neves served as police chief for 19 years. He was a volunteer firefighter for Cowlitz 2 since 1985 and a previous district commissioner.

In the press release announcing his hiring as Cowlitz 2 chief, Neves said he was “honored and humbled by the great opportunity that the board of commissioners has given me to lead the team.”