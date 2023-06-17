A Longview motorcyclist is dead after he reportedly rear-ended an SUV around 10 p.m. Friday on Industrial Way near the 26th Avenue intersection in the Highlands.

Zachary C. Davis, 34, died at the hospital after his 2003 Honda bike struck the rear of an SUV while both vehicles were headed westbound, according to a Washington State Patrol press release.

Davis and his motorcycle went in the slough on the right shoulder, while the other vehicle — a 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander — flipped over, landing on its top on the left shoulder.

The driver of the Outlander — Whitney R. Petersen, 28, of Longview — and her passenger — Tyler J. Weaver, 32, of Longview — were not injured, the press release reports.

Both vehicles were reported to be totaled.