One person was injured after their motorcycle and a vehicle collided Sunday morning near the Triangle Shopping Center, according to Longview Fire Battalion Chief Eric Koreis.

Longview fire crews first received a call at 11:57 a.m. regarding a collision in which a motorcycle allegedly struck a Toyota 4Runner on Ocean Beach Highway, with the first unit arriving at noon.

Koreis told The Daily News the motorcyclist was ejected from his bike and flung 45 feet onto the asphalt of the eastbound lane of Ocean Beach Highway.

The motorcyclist suffered leg and other unspecified injuries due to the crash and was transported to St. John Medical Center for medical attention.

The driver of the Toyota 4Runner did not suffer any injuries from the collision.

The motorcycle caught on fire after the crash and a Longview police officer extinguished the flames.