Firefighters quickly contained a blaze at a mobile home park Friday morning in the 300 block of Hawthorne Avenue in Kelso. One dog suffered an unknown injury, according to Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue spokesperson Bryan Ditterick.

Ditterik told The Daily News crews responded at 9:10 a.m. to a mobile home on fire and was able to extinguish the blaze within 20 minutes as a fire hydrant was conveniently situated across the street.

Residents in the adjacent dwellings were moved as fire crews went to work putting out the fire. No one, not even the tenant of the damaged mobile home, suffered an injury from the fire, but the owner's small dog was taken to a veterinarian for medical attention for an unknown injury.

The Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office, the public utility district and Cascade Natural Gas also responded to the scene, said Ditterick.

According to Ditterick, "debris" in and around the engulfed mobile home hampered the firefighters' efforts to quash the blaze faster.