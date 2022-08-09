Missing swimmers in Skamokawa ID'd as Longview residents

SKAMOKAWA — The Wahkiakum County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday identified the two missing swimmers at Skamokawa's Vista Park as Longview residents who presumably have drowned.

Ismael Lopez and Elmer Lopez have been missing since swimming in the Columbia River on Saturday, according to the sheriff's office. The sheriff's office stated it will continue checking the riverbank and open water for the men.

Just after noon Saturday, a camper reported three men had been swimming in the river at Vista Park, west of Cathlamet, and were out of sight, according to the sheriff’s office. A civilian pulled one man, who was alive, to shore.

The sheriff’s office, other agencies and boaters responded to search for the missing swimmers. The U.S. Coast Guard also joined but called off its search as of Monday, according to the sheriff’s office.

"We would also like to remind everyone of the dangerous nature of the Columbia River," the sheriff's office wrote in a press release. "Please wear a life jacket when swimming anywhere without lifeguards or whenever on a boat, personal watercraft or inner tube and avoid swimming in dangerous area such as fast flowing rivers."