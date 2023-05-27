Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

CLATSKANIE — The man who was stabbed at Longview's pallet home in April lost his forearm and is no longer allowed in HOPE Village because he cannot take care of himself.

Willis Jay Grimm, 49, temporarily moved in with his daughter in Clatskanie afterward.

Grimm, who has the cadence of a grizzled cowboy, sat in a lawn chair in the hot Oregon heat on May 8, smoking a cigarette with his only remaining hand, reflecting on the night that started like any other.

"It's so shadowed that (I) don't even know if it's people telling me what happened or (if) it's actually me remembering it," Grimm recalled.

Grimm said he was cleaning his pallet home when fellow HOPE Village resident Roger Edward Curiel, 43, of Longview, started hitting him. Curiel is in Cowlitz County Jail awaiting his June 13 trial over the incident.

Grimm said Curiel, with whom he had "no qualms,” lingered around him until a security guard wasn't near him "to come at me."

The attack caused his lungs to collapse and stopped his heart at least one time, Grimm said. Curiel allegedly stabbed Grimm in his chest plate, shoulder, arm and hand. Grimm now wears an off-white bandage underneath his left elbow, where his left forearm used to be.

Curiel was later found in a boat parked at nearby Dan’s Trans and Auto Repair and arrested. He is charged with one count of first-degree assault with a deadly weapon enhancement and first-degree criminal impersonation.

Grimm said he did not see similar attacks when he lived in the unmanaged tent encampment off Alabama Street for months before moving into HOPE Village, which opened in December.

"This kinda stuff didn't happen in (the camp)" he said. "The camp pulled together and stopped stuff like this from happening."

The Salvation Army, which manages the camp through a contract with the city of Longview, sets rules about who is allowed at the camp and what is allowed inside the camp.

Village safety measures include cameras, on-site security at night, and a weapons policy residents must sign. According to the policy, items including guns, knives, razors, pepper spray, tasers, explosives, sticks and toy guns are prohibited.

HOPE Village allows tools for “vocational or other external activities” but requires residents to check them in and store them once they enter the site, according to the policy. These items include hammers, screwdrivers, boxcutters, baseball bats, camping tent spikes and chef knives.

Police have not found the weapon used in the attack, and Longview Salvation Army Major Phil Smith said he could not answer questions directly about the stabbing incident.

Smith said the site's protocols create a safe environment, and the policies' "primary objective is safety."

But Grimm thinks adjustments should be made.

“I wish (what would) happen would be that they actually take responsibility," he said, "and make changes so that people are safe in there."

Aftermath

Grimm's daughter Tejus Kimber, 27, of Clatskanie, said her father can no longer stay at HOPE Village because he has a disability and can't take care of himself.

The HOPE Village contract with the city states people must be ambulatory, able to complete activities of daily life, and not require hospital or nursing home care to live at the site.

Smith said Grimm is eligible to return to the village when he is able to meet those conditions and he would be placed "on the top of the list." Smith said the charitable organization doesn't have the means to take care of people who need constant care.

Kimber said originally the family was told he could stay. Then, the family was contacted by Smith six days after the attack to get her father’s items from his unit, she said.

Kimber said the Salvation Army agreed to allow her father's items to be locked in his unit and revisit the issue in 30 days. On May 3, her father received a text instructing him to remove his belongings.

Grimm wasn't allowed inside the village, so a city official removed his items, Grimm said. Longview Community Outreach Coordinator Kayce Settlemier said she removed the items for Grimm.

Almost two months after the attack, Grimm is still recovering.

Since he was released from the hospital on April 25, Grimm said his anxieties are "through the roof," as he suffers from night terrors. Kimber said her father has been suffering from panic attacks and possibly PTSD symptoms due to the attack.

"I'm screaming about something I don't even remember what I'm screaming about," said Grimm, adding he's worried he'll scare his granddaughter.

Grimm said he was placed in a medically induced coma and underwent six surgeries within the first 48 hours, seven in total, including amputating his left forearm — after being stabbed four times. He said he received 68 units of blood.

"I'm lucky to be here,” Grimm said.