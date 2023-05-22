A man — whose car veered off the road near Longview Heights and was missing for five days — was rescued Sunday.

The 56-year-old Cowlitz County resident was discovered Sunday morning after residents who live near the crash called authorities, according to a Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue press release. The release does not name the victim.

Neighbors in the 4900 block of Sunset Way phoned 911 at roughly 9:30 a.m. Sunday and reported seeing "tire tracks leaving the roadway" and a small, green truck at the bottom of a 150-foot ravine, according to the news release. The truck matched the missing's man's vehicle.

When firefighters found the man, he was "severely injured and ill."

With assistance from the Longview Fire Department, firefighters set up a rope system to extract the injured man from the forest floor below. The victim was transported, first by ambulance and later in a Life Flight helicopter from a nearby school and flown to PeaceHealth Southwest Medial Center.

Overall, 19 firefighters from Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue and the Longview Fire Department participated in the rescue efforts.