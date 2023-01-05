Man freed after being trapped under tree

A man trapped under a tree for an hour was freed Wednesday near County Line Park thanks to a neighbor and fire crews.

At around 1:35 p.m., Wednesday, Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue responded to a report of a man stuck under a tree that fell on him in rural western Cowlitz County in the 600 block of Robertson Road near Mill Creek.

Battalion Chief Joe Tone said the man was bucking a toppled tree when a portion of the same tree fell on him. Tone said the timber the man was cutting was about 24 inches in diameter.

Tone said a neighbor overheard the man's screams for help and, with the same chainsaw the pinned man had been using, cut into the tree to free the man's leg. First responders arrived afterward.

Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue transported the injured man via a stokes basket up a hill and then to a nearby hospital. Tone said the man's injuries are not life threatening.