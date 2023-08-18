CASTLE ROCK — A Castle Rock man died Friday morning following a head-on collision on West Side Highway.

Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Jordan Spencer said Thomas R. Klisuric, 70, was traveling northbound on the West Side Highway when a witness saw his vehicle veer across the center dividing line and into the southbound lane crashing into an oncoming vehicle.

A crew from Castle Rock Fire District 5 responded to the crash and determined Klisuric died at the scene.

The accident occurred at about 10:16 a.m., in the 7100 block of Westside Highway in Castle Rock, just south of Crooked Creek Road. The occupants of the victim's car were a 31-year-old Vader woman and her 7-year-old daughter. The sheriff's office didn't identify them.

The woman and her daughter were transported to St. John Medical Center for non-life-threatening injuries.

The highway was closed until 2:30 p.m., while authorities investigated the scene.