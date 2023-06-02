The man — discovered earlier this week in the bottom of a Longview ravine after being missing for five days — has died.

Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Cory Robinson said 56-year-old Dan Stansbery is dead.

Stansbery was rescued May 28 after veering off a road near Longview Heights, then crashing to the bottom of a 150-foot ravine. He was discovered five days after the crash in his truck.

People near the 4900 block of Sunset Way reported to authorities seeing "tire tracks leaving the roadway" and the truck, according to aa Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue press release.

Nineteen firefighters from Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue and the Longview Fire Department worked together to pull him out of the ravine.

Rescue efforts lasted about an hour and Life Flight transported him to PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center.