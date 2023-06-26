An elderly man crashed into a glass storefront in a Washington Way strip mall Saturday afternoon in Longview. No injuries were reported.

Witnesses reported seeing the man reverse from a parking stall and accelerate backwards around 4:15 p.m. into the storefront of the hearing clinic HearingLife at 945 Washington Way, suite 111, according to Longview Sgt. BJ Mortensen.

Mortensen reports no one was working in the clinic when the crash occurred and the exact cause of the accident is unclear.

The man was cited for having no insurance, Mortensen reports.