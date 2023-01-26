Man airlifted to hospital after ATV crash in Longview

A 61-year-old man was airlifted Wednesday morning following an ATV accident north of Bunker Hill.

The incident occurred at 11:13 a.m. in the 2000 block of Abernathy Creek Road.

Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue Battalion Chief Bert Thayer told The Daily News emergency personnel had to move the injured man from a trail to a medical unit.

The victim suffered injuries to the ribs and hip, according to the department. Firefighters had to use ropes and a rescue basket to move the injured man due to the rough landscape.

Cowlitz Fire District 5 utilized their ATV and coordinated the landing of the rescue helicopter, which transported the man to PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center.

Two Cowlitz County deputies responded to the incident, and no other injuries were reported.