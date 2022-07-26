Longview woman named in Sunday's fatal motorcycle crash

A Longview woman who died in a motorcycle crash Sunday evening in Skamania County, east of the Cape Horn Lookout, has been named, according to the Washington State Patrol.

At about 7:30 p.m., the motorcyclist Benay D. Vincent, 57, was traveling westbound on state Route 14 and at milepost 26, went off the roadway to the right and hit an embankment, according to the state patrol.

Vincent died at PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center. She was wearing a helmet, according to the state patrol. The cause of the crash is under investigation.