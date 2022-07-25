Longview woman dies in Skamania County motorcycle crash Sunday

A Longview woman died in a motorcycle crash Sunday evening in Skamania County, east of the Cape Horn Lookout, according to the Washington State Patrol.

At about 7:30 p.m., the motorcycle was traveling westbound on State Route 14 and at milepost 26, went off the roadway to the right and hit an embankment, according to the state patrol.

The 57-year-old woman, whose name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin, died at PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center. She was wearing a helmet, according to the state patrol. The cause of the crash is under investigation.