Fire crews from Longview Fire Department and Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue extinguished a garage fire early Friday morning in Columbia Valley Gardens.

Longview Fire Battalion Chief Matt Amos told The Daily News that crews were dispatched at roughly 12:30 a.m. to the 3300 block of Pine Street. Once they arrived, they came upon a 20-foot-by-20-foot detached garage on fire, with flames that could be seen from across the street.

Crews extinguished the blaze in five minutes, but the garage was a total loss, and Longview Fire's Investigation Team is looking into the circumstances that started the blaze.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time, said Amos.