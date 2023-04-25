Crews from the Longview Fire Department and Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue responded to a gas leak in an alley along the 1100 block of 15th Avenue early Tuesday morning.

Construction crews cut a natural gas line, forcing businesses and residents to evacuate the area for hours, according to a news release.

The smell of natural gas filled the air after construction workers cut a natural gas line during a paving project, causing fuel to spew.

Mark Hanson, a spokesperson from Cascade Natural Gas, told The Daily News that one of the construction workers damaged the line with a concrete saw and that two employees from a nearby business had to evacuate. The utility was contacted at around 7:40 a.m.

Tory Surface, a recruiter from the American Workforce Group, told The Daily News that the leak forced her to leave the office and set up shop at a Red Leaf Organic Coffee shop.

According to the release, fire crews "used air monitors to determine the scope and size of the incident."

Cascade Natural Gas crews secured the leak by digging a trench and "crimping the line with special tools," the release said.

Longview Public Works provided traffic control signs to the entire block, and businesses were allowed to return after a few hours. Travelers had to drive around the area as one of the bustling streets in Longview became a momentary no-drive zone.

The southbound lane on 15th Avenue was reopened for traffic at roughly 8:25 a.m., while the northbound lane remained closed.