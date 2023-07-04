The Longview Fire Department responded Fourth of July to two brushfires, including one caused by legal fireworks, according to Longview Battalion Chief Eric Koreis.

The first brushfire was located at the 900 block of Beach Street, off California Way.

Koreis said a passerby noticed smoke emitting from a homeless encampment. Fire crews arrived at roughly 7:16 a.m., and the fire was extinguished at 7:23 a.m.

The location included what Koresi described as heavy equipment, but the equipment didn't sustain damage from the fire.

According to Koresi, the case was eventually transferred to the Longview Police Department for further investigation.

The second fire occurred nearly three hours later, at 10:09 a.m., near the railroad tracks behind Carl's Jr. in the 1300 block of Spruce Street. Koresi said the cause of the fire was the use of legal fireworks that scorched a small area.

When the fire crews reached the location, the brushfire had already been extinguished.

No injuries from either fire were reported.