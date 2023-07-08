The Longview Fire Department extinguished two fires Friday, with one blaze causing a partial traffic jam on State Route 432.

Longview Shift Battalion Chief Eric Koreis told The Daily News a trailer wheel attached to a dump truck, hauling rocks, caught on fire sometime after 10:43 a.m., near the intersection of Industrial Way and Washington Way.

The Washington State Department of Transportation issued a tweet at 11:09 a.m. of a vehicle fire near the Weyerhaeuser mill.

Koreis said the incident caused a 15-minute jam as the trailer blocked traffic on Washington Way. No injuries occurred.

At about 4:10 p.m., another local fire broke out inside a dumpster at Roy Morse Park in West Longview. According to Koreis, callers notified dispatchers that fireworks were being set off around the park and there was a fire near the park.

No one was injured. Koreis said there were no witnesses to the dumpster fire, and the cause was unresolved.