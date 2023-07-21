Officials announced Friday morning they are pulling back from the contained Nippon Dynawave Packaging as the piles of wood chips that caught fire late Tuesday night continue to smolder.

Longview Fire Department announced resources will be pulled from the blaze starting Friday, but crews from both Longview Fire and Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue will remain at the site to retain a "fire command presence" as they work with Nippon Dynawave staff to oversee contractors and their firefighting equipment.

According to a Longview Fire press release, crews will start removing the damaged conveyor systems that transport wood chips to the manufacturing facilities.

Parts of the overhead system were damaged, and officials say it threatens firefighters attempting to squash the blaze and end the disaster.

"This will also assist crews by giving them the ability to move more freely across the piles as extinguishment activities continue," the press release states.